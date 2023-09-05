Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Miles Mikolas starting for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

The Cardinals have hit 186 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 615 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Mikolas (6-10) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas -

