The Indianapolis Colts right now have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis compiled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On defense, it ranked 15th, allowing 334 yards per game.

The Colts won just two games at home last year and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

