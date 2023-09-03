Tyler O'Neill -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .232 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

In 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.1%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (13.1%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).

In 32.8% of his games this year (20 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .245 AVG .216 .336 OBP .290 .473 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 6 HR 2 10 RBI 9 31/15 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 2

