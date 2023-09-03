Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.
- Edman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
- In 58.2% of his 110 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 110), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (39.1%), including 11 multi-run games (10.0%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.262
|AVG
|.224
|.313
|OBP
|.297
|.395
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|14
|34/12
|K/BB
|33/17
|13
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (8-13) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
