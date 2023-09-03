Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 142 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 137 hits, batting .273 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 89 of 129 games this season (69.0%), including 37 multi-hit games (28.7%).

He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 129), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season (53 of 129), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 61 .287 AVG .258 .335 OBP .305 .483 SLG .488 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 49/19 K/BB 44/16 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings