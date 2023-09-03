The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) aim to continue their five-game winning streak when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-13, 4.20 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals' Thompson (3-5) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, a 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.538 in 20 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .387 (25th in the league) with 132 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 7-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI in eight innings this season against the left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Oviedo enters the outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

In three of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).

Johan Oviedo vs. Cardinals

He will take the mound against a Cardinals offense that is batting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (ninth in the league) with 185 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Oviedo has thrown 12 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 15 against the Cardinals this season.

