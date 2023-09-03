Sunday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (3-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-13) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 30, or 44.8%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 19 of its 43 games, or 44.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 609 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule