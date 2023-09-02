Willson Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .256 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 66 of 112 games this season (58.9%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (9.8%).
- In 33.9% of his games this year (38 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.247
|.347
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.438
|21
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|29
|50/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hatch (1-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
