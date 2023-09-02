Purdue vs. Fresno State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Fresno State matchup.
Purdue vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3.5)
|47.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Purdue (-4)
|48
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-4.5)
|47.5
|-194
|+160
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-182
|+150
|Tipico
|Purdue (-3.5)
|-
|-180
|+155
Purdue vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Purdue compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Boilermakers covered the spread twice last season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Fresno State compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bulldogs were an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
