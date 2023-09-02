Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Purdue vs. Fresno State Game – Saturday, September 2
The Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) in college football action at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Purdue vs. Fresno State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Fresno State 28, Purdue 24
- Purdue finished with a 4-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
- The Boilermakers had a record of 4-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter last year (80%).
- Fresno State was an underdog four times last season and won twice.
- The Bulldogs had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The Boilermakers have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Fresno State (+3.5)
- Against the spread, Purdue went 5-9-0 last year.
- The Boilermakers had two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season.
- Fresno State posted a 7-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Bulldogs had one win ATS (1-2) last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Purdue played 10 games with more than 47.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
- Purdue played in eight games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 47.5 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 57.2 points per game a season ago, 9.7 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.4
|51.4
|53.4
|Implied Total AVG
|31.9
|33.6
|30.3
|ATS Record
|5-9-0
|1-6-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-5-0
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-5
|0-2
|3-3
Fresno State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.1
|54
|54.1
|Implied Total AVG
|34.1
|34.7
|33.4
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-7-0
|3-4-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|5-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
