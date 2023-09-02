The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total offense (444 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (169 yards allowed per game). While Tennessee State's defense ranked 42nd with 24.7 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 19th-worst (18.3 points per game).

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Tennessee State 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (100th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (46th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (83rd) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (93rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has racked up 251 yards (251 ypg) on 19-of-23 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards (95 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught two passes for 26 yards.

Jeremiyah Love has piled up 40 yards on four carries.

Jaden Greathouse has hauled in three receptions for 68 yards (68 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has caught four passes for 63 yards (63 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deion Colzie has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws and scoring one touchdown.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis connected on 54.8% of his passes and threw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse tallied 613 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Devon Starling ran for one rushing touchdown and 540 yards a year ago. Starling also was effective as a receiver, accumulating 16 receptions for 221 yards with one touchdown.

JJ Holloman was targeted 4.1 times per game and collected 353 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Chevalier Brenson caught 25 passes last season on his way to 329 yards and one receiving touchdown.

