The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to win their matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+2.5) Toss Up (63.5) South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

North Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Tar Heels have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tar Heels won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

North Carolina had two wins ATS (2-6-1) as 2.5-point or greater favorites last season.

Last season, six of Tar Heels games hit the over.

The over/under in this game (63.5) is equal to the average total for North Carolina games last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Gamecocks, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

The Gamecocks put together a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.

South Carolina had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last year.

A total of eight of Gamecocks games last year hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 9.5 points higher than the average scoring total for South Carolina games last season (54).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tar Heels vs. Gamecocks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 34.4 30.8 10 39 38.3 35 South Carolina 32.2 28.8 35.9 25.3 25.8 30.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.