Lars Nootbaar vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .279 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 55 walks.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (45 of 90), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Andrew Knizner
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.255
|AVG
|.304
|.357
|OBP
|.403
|.394
|SLG
|.506
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|21
|34/28
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hatch (1-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.