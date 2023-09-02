The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will battle at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kentucky vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 33, Ball State 13

Kentucky 33, Ball State 13 Kentucky won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

The Wildcats played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Ball State won three of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

The Cardinals played as an underdog of +1350 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ball State (+26.5)



Ball State (+26.5) Kentucky's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.

The Wildcats had one win ATS (1-1) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Ball State posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Cardinals had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 26.5 points or greater last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Kentucky played three games with over 49.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Kentucky played in five games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 49.5 points.

Kentucky and Ball State combined to average 5.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 49.5 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 46.7 52.4 Implied Total AVG 29.9 30.3 29 ATS Record 8-5-0 5-4-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-12-0 1-8-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-2 2-2

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 54.3 59.6 Implied Total AVG 33.8 31.2 36.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-4-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 1-2 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.