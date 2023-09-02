The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Hoosiers were an underdog by 29.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ohio State put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Buckeyes were 3-2-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

