Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-190
|+155
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals are 30-36 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- St. Louis has gone 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 65.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-65-5).
- The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|30-39
|28-38
|26-21
|32-55
|43-56
|15-20
