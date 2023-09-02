The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) visit the Montana Grizzlies (0-0) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Montana was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (11th-best with 36.2 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 21.3 points allowed per game). Butler compiled 27.3 points per game on offense last season (65th in the FCS), and it ranked 29th defensively with 22.2 points allowed per game.

Butler vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Butler vs. Montana Key Statistics (2022)

Butler Montana 379.4 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.5 (27th) 320.4 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (72nd) 161.9 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.5 (44th) 217.5 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Butler Stats Leaders (2022)

Bret Bushka averaged 216.1 passing yards per outing and threw 20 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 627 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

Joey Suchy ran for four touchdowns on 441 yards a year ago. Suchy also was effective as a receiver, totaling 19 receptions for 167 yards with one touchdown.

Tyler Adams averaged 62.6 receiving yards and grabbed five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke Wooten caught 58 passes last season on his way to 657 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Jared Suchevits caught 16 passes on his way to 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Montana Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Lucas Johnson put up 2,215 passing yards (170.4 per game), a 61.2% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 300 rushing yards on 68 carries with eight rushing TDs (averaging 23.1 rushing yards per game).

Last season Nick Ostmo took 132 carries for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Marcus Knight put up 305 rushing yards on 74 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Mitch Roberts amassed 51 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 71 times, and averaged 46.2 yards per game.

Malik Flowers produced last season, grabbing 32 passes for 460 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 35.4 receiving yards per game.

Cole Grossman grabbed 28 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 30.7 yards per game last year.

