Our projection model predicts the Montana Grizzlies will take down the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Butler vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-24.9) 52.7 Montana 39, Butler 14

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of nine times last year.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Grizzlies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 36.2 21.3 34.0 24.0 26.0 49.0 Butler 27.3 22.2 34.5 15.5 18.6 30.2

