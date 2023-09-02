The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) square off against the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 26.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Ball State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Ball State went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

The Cardinals did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Kentucky put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

