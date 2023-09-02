Ball State vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) square off against the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 26.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Ball State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|49.5
|-5000
|+1350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|49
|-3600
|+1500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-26.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-5000
|+1450
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Kentucky (-26)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Ball State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Ball State went 6-6-0 ATS last year.
- The Cardinals did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.
- Kentucky put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wildcats covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.