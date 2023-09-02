The Ball State Cardinals (0-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as a massive 26.5-point underdog. A total of 49.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Kentucky struggled offensively last season, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS (324.7 yards per game). However, it ranked 12th-best on the other side of the ball, allowing only 311.4 yards per game. Ball State put up 23.3 points per game offensively last year (99th in the FBS), and it allowed 26.9 points per game (70th) on the other side of the ball.

Ball State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -26.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1350

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

The Cardinals did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Ball State and its opponent combined to hit the over three out of 12 times last season.

Ball State was an underdog nine times last season and won three of those games.

Ball State played as an underdog of +1350 or more once last season and lost that game.

Ball State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Carson Steele racked up 1,591 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Steele contributed 163 yards and one touchdown on 28 grabs.

John Paddock hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and racked up 2,693 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 59.6% completion percentage.

Jayshon Jackson was a key piece of the passing offense last year, amassing 74 receptions for 829 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Hunt got 62 targets last year and converted them into 46 catches (3.8 per game) for 498 yards and five TDs.

Last season Cole Pearce compiled 56 tackles, nine TFL, five sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Jaquan Amos accumulated 0.5 sacks to go along with five TFL, 64 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

With 57 tackles and two sacks, Clayton Coll was a big player last year on defense.

The contributions of Sidney Houston Jr., who was on the field for 12 games, included four sacks to go with four TFL and 39 tackles.

