The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (23.1%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (38.9%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .255 AVG .224 .301 OBP .297 .392 SLG .437 14 XBH 23 6 HR 6 27 RBI 14 33/10 K/BB 33/17 13 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings