The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Georgia Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Yellow Jackets were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

