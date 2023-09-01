The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. Louisville is favored by 7.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the outing.

Louisville sported the 74th-ranked offense last year (26.9 points per game), and it was better defensively, ranking 11th-best with just 19.2 points allowed per game. Georgia Tech ranked ninth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.2 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 84th with 28.4 points allowed per game.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -105 -115 48.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Louisville had four of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Louisville went 5-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Yellow Jackets have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Louisville Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Malik Cunningham passed for 1,562 yards (120.2 per game), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

On the ground, Cunningham scored 12 touchdowns and accumulated 565 yards.

On the ground, Jawhar Jordan scored four touchdowns and accumulated 815 yards (62.7 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Tyler Hudson had 69 catches for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 13 games, Tiyon Evans rushed for 525 yards (40.4 per game) and six TDs.

Yasir Abdullah collected two interceptions to go with 50 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 9.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Monty Montgomery collected two interceptions to go with 57 tackles, 4.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended.

MoMo Sanogo picked up 4.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 68 tackles a season ago.

YaYa Diaby amassed 30 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and eight sacks in 13 games played.

