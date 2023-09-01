Which team is going to win on Friday, September 1, when the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cardinals. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 75.0% chance to win.

The Cardinals won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Louisville won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 7.5 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Cardinals games.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, 3.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

Georgia Tech's ATS record as an underdog of 7.5 points or more was 4-3 last year.

In Yellow Jackets games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total for Georgia Tech's games last season was 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

