Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Indiana Today

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)

Falcons (-2.5) Falcons Moneyline: -145

-145 Colts Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 44.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.