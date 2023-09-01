Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Indiana Today

Marist Red Foxes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Notre Dame (-5.5) Total: 125.5

