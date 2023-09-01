Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Indiana Today

Ball State Cardinals vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-11.5)

Minnesota (-11.5) Minnesota Moneyline: -900

-900 Ball State Moneyline: +575

+575 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Grizzlies (-4.5) Grizzlies Moneyline: -190

-190 Pacers Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 247.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.