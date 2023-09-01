Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Indiana Today

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Youngstown State Penguins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-18.5)

Youngstown State (-18.5) Total: 146.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Iowa (-1.5)

Northern Iowa (-1.5) Total: 156.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.