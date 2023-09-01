Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Indiana Today

Wright State Raiders vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5) Total: 162.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Ball State Cardinals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Ball State (-7.5)

Ball State (-7.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Murray State Racers vs. Evansville Purple Aces

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Evansville (-2.5)

Evansville (-2.5) Total: 148.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-14.5)

Notre Dame (-14.5) Total: 133.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-5.5)

Celtics (-5.5) Celtics Moneyline: -210

-210 Pacers Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 247.5

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Texans (-1)

Texans (-1) Texans Moneyline: -120

-120 Colts Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 47.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.