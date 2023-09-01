Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Indiana Today

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-3.5)

Clippers (-3.5) Clippers Moneyline: -175

-175 Pacers Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 247.5

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Evansville Purple Aces

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Evansville (-7.5)

Evansville (-7.5) Evansville Moneyline: -300

-300 UT Martin Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 160.5

