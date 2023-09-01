Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Indiana Today

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Bucks Moneyline: -150

-150 Pacers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 257.5

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Indiana State Sycamores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Indiana State (-14.5)

Indiana State (-14.5) Total: 159.5

Bradley Braves vs. Valparaiso Beacons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Valparaiso (-10.5)

Valparaiso (-10.5) Total: 134.5

NC State Wolfpack vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-4.5)

Notre Dame (-4.5) Total: 137.5

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nebraska (-5.5)

Nebraska (-5.5) Total: 151.5

