How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

If you're wanting to wager on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in Indiana Today

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Spread Favorite: Maryland (-5.5)

Maryland (-5.5) Total: 141.5

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Kent State (-10.5)

Kent State (-10.5) Total: 141.5

Butler Bulldogs vs. St. John's Red Storm

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: St. John's (-7.5)

St. John's (-7.5) Total: 153.5

