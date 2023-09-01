Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Indiana Today

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-7.5)

Bucks (-7.5) Bucks Moneyline: -300

-300 Pacers Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 259.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.