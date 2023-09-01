Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Indiana Today

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)

Notre Dame (-9.5) Total: 116.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Michigan State Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-8.5)

Michigan State (-8.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Pacers Moneyline: -160

-160 Knicks Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 246.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.