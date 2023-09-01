Indiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games in Indiana Today
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)
- Total: 116.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Indiana State Sycamores vs. Michigan State Spartans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-8.5)
- Total: 150.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: BSIN, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)
- Pacers Moneyline: -160
- Knicks Moneyline: +135
- Total: 246.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.