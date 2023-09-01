Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) at 8:15 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-8) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (5-1) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 20-26 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (601 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule