It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the MAC. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!