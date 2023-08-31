It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the ACC. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network Extra North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils 8:00 PM ET, Monday, September 4 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

