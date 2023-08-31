The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) square off against the Florida Gators (0-0) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

On offense, Utah was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by totaling 38.6 points per game. It ranked 27th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game). Florida totaled 29.5 points per game on offense last season (57th in the FBS), and it ranked 87th defensively with 28.8 points allowed per game.

Utah vs. Florida Game Info

Utah vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs. Florida Key Statistics (2022)

Utah Florida 466.9 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.1 (41st) 334.1 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (105th) 217.7 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.2 (24th) 249.2 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (77th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Utah Stats Leaders (2022)

Cameron Rising recorded a passing stat line last year of 3,034 yards with a 64.6% completion rate (248-for-384), 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 216.7 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 77 carries for 466 yards and six TDs.

Last season, Tavion Thomas rushed for 687 yards on 142 carries (49.1 yards per game) and scored seven times.

Micah Bernard churned out 533 yards on 106 carries (38.1 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year. He was also successful in the air, catching 34 passes for 331 yards (23.6 per game) and one TD.

Dalton Kincaid reeled in 69 catches for 873 yards (62.4 per game) while being targeted 93 times. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele also impressed receiving last year. He had 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 95 times.

Money Parks hauled in 26 passes on 42 targets for 414 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.6 receiving yards per game.

Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Anthony Richardson completed 53.8% of his passes to throw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, collecting nine touchdowns while racking up 654 yards.

Montrell Johnson racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 64.7 yards per game last season.

Trevor Etienne ran for six touchdowns on 719 yards a year ago.

Ricky Pearsall averaged 50.8 receiving yards and grabbed five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Justin Shorter averaged 44.4 receiving yards on four targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 410 receiving yards (31.5 ypg) last season.

