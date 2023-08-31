The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Indiana State was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 11th-worst with 295.0 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 81st in the FCS (397.6 yards allowed per game). While Eastern Illinois ranked 89th in total defense with 408.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (295.5 yards per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Indiana State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics (2022)

Indiana State Eastern Illinois 295.0 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.5 (113th) 397.6 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.8 (80th) 130.2 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (69th) 164.8 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (119th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cade Chambers' previous season stat line: 938 passing yards (85.3 per game), 65-for-146 (44.5%), eight touchdowns and three picks. He also rushed for 111 yards on 49 carries with four rushing TDs.

Justin Dinka picked up 895 rushing yards (81.4 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Tee Hodge ran for 319 yards on 94 carries (29.0 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Dante Hendrix amassed 50 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 65.4 yards per game.

Dakota Caton produced last season, grabbing 23 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 26.5 receiving yards per game.

Harry Van Dyne hauled in 21 passes on 17 targets for 245 yards and one touchdown, compiling 22.3 receiving yards per game.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Jonah O'Brien connected on 64% of his passes to throw for 853 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Dom Shoffner averaged 38.0 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Last season Jaelin Benefield rushed for 379 yards and hauled in passes for 185 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Justin Bowick averaged 22.7 yards on 1.2 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Nile Hill grabbed two touchdowns and had 239 receiving yards (21.7 ypg) in 2022.

Justin Thomas played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 210 receiving yards (19.1 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Indiana State or Eastern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.