How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Wednesday, August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA Women's Soccer lineup today, which includes Morehead State squaring off against Wright State, is sure to please.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Wright State vs Morehead State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Buffalo vs Canisius
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Cornell vs Marist
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Southern Wesleyan vs Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Utah Valley vs Utah
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
