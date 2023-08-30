Tommy Edman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this year (57.0%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.6%).
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (24 of 107), with more than one RBI seven times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (38.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.255
|AVG
|.224
|.299
|OBP
|.297
|.380
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|14
|33/9
|K/BB
|33/17
|10
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.89 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill (7-13) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 51st, 1.489 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.