On Wednesday, Richie Palacios (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .296 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In six of 10 games this season, Palacios has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .154 AVG .429 .154 OBP .467 .231 SLG .714 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings