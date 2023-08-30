Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Juan Soto and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-San Diego Padres matchup at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (6-10) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 29th start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Mikolas has 23 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 25 6.0 8 5 5 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 4.2 7 7 7 4 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 6.1 5 4 4 4 3 at Rays Aug. 8 7.0 8 2 2 5 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 7.0 6 3 2 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .276/.324/.493 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.370/.463 on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 121 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 111 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .260/.400/.481 slash line on the season.

Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 121 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.369/.441 slash line so far this year.

Kim has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with six walks and an RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.