On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .236 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), with at least two hits eight times (13.8%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • O'Neill has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 27
.255 AVG .216
.354 OBP .290
.469 SLG .340
11 XBH 8
5 HR 2
7 RBI 9
29/15 K/BB 31/10
2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
