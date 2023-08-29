Tommy Edman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.163 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 60 of 106 games this season (56.6%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Edman has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (38.7%), including 11 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.296
|OBP
|.297
|.377
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|33/9
|K/BB
|33/17
|10
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Lugo (5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.