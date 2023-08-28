Willson Contreras -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .253 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 63 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 33 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .258 AVG .247 .345 OBP .351 .407 SLG .438 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 54/24 5 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings