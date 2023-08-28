The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.

In 57.1% of his 105 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .256 AVG .224 .301 OBP .297 .385 SLG .437 13 XBH 23 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 33/17 10 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings