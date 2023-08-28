Nolan Arenado vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (135) this season while batting .281 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 24 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this year (50 of 124), with two or more RBI 23 times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.258
|.352
|OBP
|.305
|.515
|SLG
|.488
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|46/19
|K/BB
|44/16
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 2.79 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
