Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the San Diego Padres-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.329/.501 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI (137 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .276/.364/.455 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Snell Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (10-9) for his 27th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 22 6.0 6 3 3 8 2 vs. Orioles Aug. 16 6.0 3 2 2 5 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 6.0 2 2 2 7 4 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 109 walks and 78 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .260/.400/.485 slash line so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.

He's slashing .274/.368/.441 so far this season.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

