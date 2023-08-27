On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .255 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 84th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of those games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 33 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.7% of his games this season (35 of 107), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .258 AVG .253 .345 OBP .357 .407 SLG .447 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 52/24 5 SB 1

